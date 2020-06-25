362 COQUINA DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool elevator

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a month to month lease with Nov 14 being the last day of the rental period. Waterfront and Direct Gulf Access from this Four Level Townhouse including a gated entrance, community pool, large garage, two main living levels, and a roof top terrace. Featuring three bedrooms and three full baths, laundry room with high end washer and dryer, a gas grill, and everything you would need to feel right at home in paradise. The elevator goes from the garage up to the rooftop with outdoor entertaining space, and sweeping views of nature, sunsets, and a great space for entertaining. Designer finishes, and fully furnished for your stay. Nature abounds with wildlife, birds, river fishing from your own seawall, and a very short trip to the open gulf, less than a mile. Great waterways for SUP, kayaking, and your very own jet ski lift, and close to the open gulf. Very secluded, quiet and private, let this hidden gem be you summer getaway. Pets are welcome.