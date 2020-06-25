All apartments in Tarpon Springs
362 COQUINA DRIVE
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

362 COQUINA DRIVE

362 Coquina Dr · No Longer Available
Location

362 Coquina Dr, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a month to month lease with Nov 14 being the last day of the rental period. Waterfront and Direct Gulf Access from this Four Level Townhouse including a gated entrance, community pool, large garage, two main living levels, and a roof top terrace. Featuring three bedrooms and three full baths, laundry room with high end washer and dryer, a gas grill, and everything you would need to feel right at home in paradise. The elevator goes from the garage up to the rooftop with outdoor entertaining space, and sweeping views of nature, sunsets, and a great space for entertaining. Designer finishes, and fully furnished for your stay. Nature abounds with wildlife, birds, river fishing from your own seawall, and a very short trip to the open gulf, less than a mile. Great waterways for SUP, kayaking, and your very own jet ski lift, and close to the open gulf. Very secluded, quiet and private, let this hidden gem be you summer getaway. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have any available units?
362 COQUINA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have?
Some of 362 COQUINA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 362 COQUINA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
362 COQUINA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 362 COQUINA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 362 COQUINA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 362 COQUINA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 362 COQUINA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 362 COQUINA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 362 COQUINA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 362 COQUINA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 362 COQUINA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 362 COQUINA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
