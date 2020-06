352 WINDRUSH LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

SEASONAL RENTAL - CURRENTLY AVAILABLE IN 2020. BOOKED IN 2021 - JAN - 4/8/2021 - GULF FRONT CONDO WITH DIRECT VIEWS OF THE INTERCOASTAL WATERWAY OFF THE GULF OF MEXICO. THIS STUNNING 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM CONDO WITH DIRECT VIEWS OF THE WATER, HAS JUST RECENTLY BEEN UPDATED. MASTER SUITE FEATURES A KING BED AND NEWLY UPDATED BATHROOM AND SHOWER. THE GUEST BEDROOM FEATURES A TRUNDLE BED WITH 2 TWINS. GORGEOUS NEW WOOD FLOORS IN BOTH BEDROOMS. HEATED POOL, WALKING DISTANCE TO SUNSET BEACH. JUST MINUTES FROM FRED HOWARD BEACH AND AREA RESTAURANTS. MIN. LEASE IS 30 DAYS. DEC $2500, JAN. $3500, FEB 2020 IS BOOKED. MARCH $3800. AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 - DEC 2020. CURRENTLY AVAILABLE OFF SEASON RATE IS $2500.