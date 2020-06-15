328 MARINER DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful Tarpon Springs!! Live the Florida Dream in this Beautiful Waterfront Community of Tarpon Springs!! Everything You Need!! Everything included!! Turn key Ready!! 1 Bedroom 2 bath Condo on Second Floor in Mariner Village!! Spacious, Light and Bright tastefully decorated!! Large Master suite with queen bed, flat screen tv and walk in closet!! Sleeper sofa and large 50 inch flat screen tv in the Great Room!! Fully equipped kitchen!! Relax in the screened in lanai!! Includes all utilities and Wi-Fi!! Building offers Elevator and Security Guard at Gate. Waterfront Community offers Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Kayak Launching. Bike to Pinellas County Trail and Beaches. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, and Beaches!! HOA approval required. No Pets. Call Today!!