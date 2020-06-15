All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:39 PM

328 MARINER DRIVE

328 Mariner Drive · (727) 442-4111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

328 Mariner Drive, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 328 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
elevator
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful Tarpon Springs!! Live the Florida Dream in this Beautiful Waterfront Community of Tarpon Springs!! Everything You Need!! Everything included!! Turn key Ready!! 1 Bedroom 2 bath Condo on Second Floor in Mariner Village!! Spacious, Light and Bright tastefully decorated!! Large Master suite with queen bed, flat screen tv and walk in closet!! Sleeper sofa and large 50 inch flat screen tv in the Great Room!! Fully equipped kitchen!! Relax in the screened in lanai!! Includes all utilities and Wi-Fi!! Building offers Elevator and Security Guard at Gate. Waterfront Community offers Tennis Courts, Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, Kayak Launching. Bike to Pinellas County Trail and Beaches. Minutes from Shopping, Restaurants, and Beaches!! HOA approval required. No Pets. Call Today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have any available units?
328 MARINER DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 328 MARINER DRIVE have?
Some of 328 MARINER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 328 MARINER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
328 MARINER DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 MARINER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 328 MARINER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 328 MARINER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 MARINER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 328 MARINER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 328 MARINER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 328 MARINER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 328 MARINER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 MARINER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
