100 GRAND BOULEVARD

Hidden gem in Tarpon Springs across from Spring Bayou! This second floor condo offers living/dining combination with sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai overlooking the pool area and where the washer/dryer are located in the utility closet. Master bedroom with king bed and tv into dressing area and private bath. Guest bedroom with queen bed and tv. Fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include pool and casual clubhouse. Take a stroll along the waterfront around Spring Bayou or just relax in the park like setting. The world famous Sponge Docks are nearby. You're only minutes from Howard Park & Sunset Beach, the historic downtown. Location close to everything Tarpon Springs has to offer - shopping, restaurants, Sponge Docks, beaches, parks! Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric is included in the rent. There is a $50 condo app fee and tenant pays $125 cleaning fee. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please!