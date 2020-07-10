All apartments in Tarpon Springs
Last updated December 25 2019

100 GRAND BOULEVARD

100 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

100 Grand Boulevard, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
Hidden gem in Tarpon Springs across from Spring Bayou! This second floor condo offers living/dining combination with sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai overlooking the pool area and where the washer/dryer are located in the utility closet. Master bedroom with king bed and tv into dressing area and private bath. Guest bedroom with queen bed and tv. Fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include pool and casual clubhouse. Take a stroll along the waterfront around Spring Bayou or just relax in the park like setting. The world famous Sponge Docks are nearby. You're only minutes from Howard Park & Sunset Beach, the historic downtown. Location close to everything Tarpon Springs has to offer - shopping, restaurants, Sponge Docks, beaches, parks! Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric is included in the rent. There is a $50 condo app fee and tenant pays $125 cleaning fee. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have any available units?
100 GRAND BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tarpon Springs, FL.
What amenities does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have?
Some of 100 GRAND BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 GRAND BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
100 GRAND BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 GRAND BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tarpon Springs.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 GRAND BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 GRAND BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

