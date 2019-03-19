7691 Lake Angelina Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Laurels Mount Dora - AVAILABLE NOW!! Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on acreage and a cul-de-sac, perfect entertaining home with multiple options...living room, dining room, eating space in kitchen and a family room. PLUS an oversized covered lanai and additional screened porch.

The kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open to the family room. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility room w/ HOOK-UPS ONLY, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and a 2 car garage! Grounds Maintenance Included!



FEATURES:

1 Story, Single Family Home

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Eat in Kitchen

Kitchen/FR Combo

Formal LR

Formal DR

Family Room

Split Bedroom

Volume Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower

Inside Utility Room w/Hook-ups Only

Ceiling Fans

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Covered and Screened Porch

Cul de Sac

Water Access

Irrigation System

2 Car Garage with opener and 1 remote



7 month lease option available



SCHOOLS:

Triangle Elem

Mount Dora MS

Mount Dora HS



Small dogs and cats allowed(maximum of 2 pets) - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE4495679)