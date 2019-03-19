All apartments in Tangerine
Home
/
Tangerine, FL
/
7691 Lake Angelina Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7691 Lake Angelina Dr

7691 Lake Angelina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7691 Lake Angelina Drive, Tangerine, FL 32757

Beautiful Home in Laurels Mount Dora - AVAILABLE NOW!! Must see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on acreage and a cul-de-sac, perfect entertaining home with multiple options...living room, dining room, eating space in kitchen and a family room. PLUS an oversized covered lanai and additional screened porch.
The kitchen has a breakfast bar and is open to the family room. Split bedroom floor plan, inside utility room w/ HOOK-UPS ONLY, ceiling fans, walk-in closet and a 2 car garage! Grounds Maintenance Included!

FEATURES:
1 Story, Single Family Home
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Eat in Kitchen
Kitchen/FR Combo
Formal LR
Formal DR
Family Room
Split Bedroom
Volume Ceilings
Walk-in Closet
Master Bath w/Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower
Inside Utility Room w/Hook-ups Only
Ceiling Fans
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Covered and Screened Porch
Cul de Sac
Water Access
Irrigation System
2 Car Garage with opener and 1 remote

7 month lease option available

SCHOOLS:
Triangle Elem
Mount Dora MS
Mount Dora HS

Small dogs and cats allowed(maximum of 2 pets) - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4495679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have any available units?
7691 Lake Angelina Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tangerine, FL.
What amenities does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have?
Some of 7691 Lake Angelina Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7691 Lake Angelina Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7691 Lake Angelina Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7691 Lake Angelina Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr offers parking.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have a pool?
No, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr has accessible units.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7691 Lake Angelina Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 7691 Lake Angelina Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
