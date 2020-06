Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Cozy efficiency in a great location close to Bird Rd and Turnpike. This efficiency has a private entrance and is detached from the main house. This is a lovely home for a single person. It does not have a separate bedroom. It has a private patio, a mini kitchenette with sink, two burners and fridge. Features a recently remodeled bathroom, walk in closet and AC wall unit. Utilities included in rent are electricity and water. One parking spot for the tenant. No pets allowed.