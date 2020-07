Amenities

Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in beautiful Southern Estate. This property offers 1,578 square feet of living space and a lot size of 7,500 square feet. Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this beauty....Don't miss out!”

Blocks from the Florida Turnpike & Bird Rd exit.

LOCATION!!!!LOCATION!!!!