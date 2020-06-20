All apartments in Tamiami
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

11930 Southwest 3rd Street

11930 Southwest 3rd Street · (786) 592-2443
Location

11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Tamiami, FL 33184

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2055 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious 3 bedroom house with large kitchen and all Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and dryer is included in a separate laundry room. Perfectly located within minutes from Turnpike, FIU, Dolphin Mall and the airport! Heated pool for all day and winter use with a full outdoor bathroom! Pool is maintained every month by landlord. Master room offers a huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Accordion shutters throughout. Quick approval - no HOA. Available early April! Pets welcome with approval. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593221 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have any available units?
11930 Southwest 3rd Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have?
Some of 11930 Southwest 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11930 Southwest 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
11930 Southwest 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11930 Southwest 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street has a pool.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11930 Southwest 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11930 Southwest 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
