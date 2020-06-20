Amenities

11930 Southwest 3rd Street, Miami, FL 33184 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: allowed. Spacious 3 bedroom house with large kitchen and all Stainless Steel appliances. Washer and dryer is included in a separate laundry room. Perfectly located within minutes from Turnpike, FIU, Dolphin Mall and the airport! Heated pool for all day and winter use with a full outdoor bathroom! Pool is maintained every month by landlord. Master room offers a huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. Accordion shutters throughout. Quick approval - no HOA. Available early April! Pets welcome with approval. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593221 ]