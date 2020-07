Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher cable included carpet extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill media room sauna dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse conference room guest suite hot tub internet access package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located in scenic Tallahassee, Provenza at Southwood is nestled in the Southwood golf community. Surrounded by majestic oaks, sparkling lakes, walking trails and activities, Provenza offers a peaceful sense of community. Our unique one, two and three bedroom floor plans feature dark wood cabinets, full size washers and dryers, bay windows and energy efficient appliances. Stop in and take a look at all Provenza has to offer.