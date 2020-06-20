All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 836 W Georgia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
836 W Georgia
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

836 W Georgia

836 West Georgia Street · (850) 294-4121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

836 West Georgia Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Frenchtown Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $425 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,275** Prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street. Available immediately, 3 bedrooms (individual leases) each with private bathroom. Unit includes a washer and dryer, a small private back deck overlooking green space as well as plenty of parking in private lot. Can be offered furnished (as pictured) or unfurnished. Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 W Georgia have any available units?
836 W Georgia has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 836 W Georgia have?
Some of 836 W Georgia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 W Georgia currently offering any rent specials?
836 W Georgia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 W Georgia pet-friendly?
Yes, 836 W Georgia is pet friendly.
Does 836 W Georgia offer parking?
Yes, 836 W Georgia does offer parking.
Does 836 W Georgia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 W Georgia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 W Georgia have a pool?
No, 836 W Georgia does not have a pool.
Does 836 W Georgia have accessible units?
No, 836 W Georgia does not have accessible units.
Does 836 W Georgia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 W Georgia has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 836 W Georgia?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity