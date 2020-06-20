836 W Georgia

Amenities

**Ideal for students or roommates. Bedrooms are individually leased, rental price is $425 per bedroom; total monthly rent for this unit is $1,275** Prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street. Available immediately, 3 bedrooms (individual leases) each with private bathroom. Unit includes a washer and dryer, a small private back deck overlooking green space as well as plenty of parking in private lot. Can be offered furnished (as pictured) or unfurnished. Pets considered with a non-refundable pet fee.