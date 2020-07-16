615 N Woodward

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets roommate matching microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking roommate matching

**STUDENT RENTAL** Rooms rent for $500 each with separate leases. Total rent for this unit is $2,000. Looking for a group of 3-4 to rent the entire unit, we do not offer roommate matching**Available first week of August, fully furnished in a prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street. Unit has 4 bedrooms each with private bathroom, walk-in closet and keyed bedroom door for extra privacy and security. Each bedroom comes fully furnished it's own mini fridge, full size bed, nightstand, dresser, desk and chair. Living area is furnished with couches, coffee table, tv stand, tv and bar stool. Any of the furniture can be removed if not needed. Separate leases offered (rooms rent for $550.00 each). Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee.