Tallahassee, FL
615 N Woodward
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:36 PM

615 N Woodward

615 North Woodward Avenue · (850) 294-4121
Tallahassee
Location

615 North Woodward Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Frenchtown Historic District

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
roommate matching
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
roommate matching
**STUDENT RENTAL** Rooms rent for $500 each with separate leases. Total rent for this unit is $2,000. Looking for a group of 3-4 to rent the entire unit, we do not offer roommate matching**Available first week of August, fully furnished in a prime location for students! Quiet neighborhood located just steps from the FSU President’s mansion on Woodward Street. Unit has 4 bedrooms each with private bathroom, walk-in closet and keyed bedroom door for extra privacy and security. Each bedroom comes fully furnished it's own mini fridge, full size bed, nightstand, dresser, desk and chair. Living area is furnished with couches, coffee table, tv stand, tv and bar stool. Any of the furniture can be removed if not needed. Separate leases offered (rooms rent for $550.00 each). Pets considered with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 N Woodward have any available units?
615 N Woodward has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 N Woodward have?
Some of 615 N Woodward's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 N Woodward currently offering any rent specials?
615 N Woodward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 N Woodward pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 N Woodward is pet friendly.
Does 615 N Woodward offer parking?
Yes, 615 N Woodward offers parking.
Does 615 N Woodward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 N Woodward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 N Woodward have a pool?
No, 615 N Woodward does not have a pool.
Does 615 N Woodward have accessible units?
No, 615 N Woodward does not have accessible units.
Does 615 N Woodward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 N Woodward has units with dishwashers.
