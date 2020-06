Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in very desirable Bull Run neighborhood. Home is nicely situated for privacy at the back of the neighborhood, yet still conveniently located for shopping, restaurants, and access to the Thomasville road corridor. Home features both a covered front porch and screened back porch for year round outdoor enjoyment. The kitchen features plenty of space for chefs and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has a large en suite master bath with a garden tub and separate shower.