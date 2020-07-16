All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 3608 South Lakewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
3608 South Lakewood Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:41 AM

3608 South Lakewood Drive

3608 South Lakewood Drive · (850) 601-4888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

3608 South Lakewood Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32305
Lakewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$875

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 bedroom 1 bath older home in good condition. washer and dry connections, central heating and air. Kitchen and dining room combo with updated bathroom available Sept 2020
no carpet and one car carport makes this house desirable for any family. Recent updated Flooring in living room and bedrooms ..Large yard and partially fenced. Call today for more information and to schedule a viewing

Call 850-877-2692
"pictures are of property prior to current tenants moving in*

Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available 9/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have any available units?
3608 South Lakewood Drive has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have?
Some of 3608 South Lakewood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3608 South Lakewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3608 South Lakewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3608 South Lakewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3608 South Lakewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3608 South Lakewood Drive offers parking.
Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3608 South Lakewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have a pool?
No, 3608 South Lakewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3608 South Lakewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3608 South Lakewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3608 South Lakewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3608 South Lakewood Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity