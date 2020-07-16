3608 South Lakewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 bedroom 1 bath older home in good condition. washer and dry connections, central heating and air. Kitchen and dining room combo with updated bathroom available Sept 2020

no carpet and one car carport makes this house desirable for any family. Recent updated Flooring in living room and bedrooms ..Large yard and partially fenced. Call today for more information and to schedule a viewing



Call 850-877-2692

"pictures are of property prior to current tenants moving in*



Rental Terms: Rent: $875, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $875, Available 9/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.