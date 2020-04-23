All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3225 Ginger Drive

3225 Ginger Drive · (850) 778-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3225 Ginger Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3225 Ginger Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

3225 Ginger Drive Available 07/15/20 2/2/ Walking Distance To Capital Regional Medical Center - This spacious 2/2 is located a short walk from Capital Regional Medical Center.

This unit is located upstairs and includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, range, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, open floor plan, sit up bar, covered front porch and balcony, fireplace.

Cats and small dogs are allowed with a $250 pet fee.

Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@RentingTallahassee.com

Schedule a tour or apply online today at:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/listings/detail/7fa9611b-3cad-4985-a0b2-9f1f0b49910b

(RLNE2779410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3225 Ginger Drive have any available units?
3225 Ginger Drive has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3225 Ginger Drive have?
Some of 3225 Ginger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3225 Ginger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3225 Ginger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3225 Ginger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3225 Ginger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3225 Ginger Drive offer parking?
No, 3225 Ginger Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3225 Ginger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3225 Ginger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3225 Ginger Drive have a pool?
No, 3225 Ginger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3225 Ginger Drive have accessible units?
No, 3225 Ginger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3225 Ginger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3225 Ginger Drive has units with dishwashers.
