Amenities
3225 Ginger Drive Available 07/15/20 2/2/ Walking Distance To Capital Regional Medical Center - This spacious 2/2 is located a short walk from Capital Regional Medical Center.
This unit is located upstairs and includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, range, washer/dryer, ceiling fans, open floor plan, sit up bar, covered front porch and balcony, fireplace.
Cats and small dogs are allowed with a $250 pet fee.
Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@RentingTallahassee.com
Schedule a tour or apply online today at:
https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/listings/detail/7fa9611b-3cad-4985-a0b2-9f1f0b49910b
(RLNE2779410)