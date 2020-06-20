317 Mabry Street Apt 1124.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool pool table

2/1 Condo with screened porch and community pool - -- SUBLEASE THRU 7/24 -- OFFER TO RENEW FOR 12 ADDITIONAL MONTHS THRU 7/23/2021 AVAILABLE IF DESIRED



Easy living in these convenient and attractive condominiums. Remodeled in 2006 with laminate wood floors, nice appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Floor plan offers open living/dining and private screened porch on the front. Association provides water and all exterior maintenance plus common amenities: private community pool, clubhouse with televisions, lounge area and pool table and on-site association management for common-area.



(RLNE1871588)