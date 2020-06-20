All apartments in Tallahassee
317 Mabry Street Apt 1124.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

317 Mabry Street Apt 1124

317 Mabry Street · (850) 778-2010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 Mabry Street, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
pool table
2/1 Condo with screened porch and community pool - -- SUBLEASE THRU 7/24 -- OFFER TO RENEW FOR 12 ADDITIONAL MONTHS THRU 7/23/2021 AVAILABLE IF DESIRED

Easy living in these convenient and attractive condominiums. Remodeled in 2006 with laminate wood floors, nice appliances, cabinets and fixtures. Floor plan offers open living/dining and private screened porch on the front. Association provides water and all exterior maintenance plus common amenities: private community pool, clubhouse with televisions, lounge area and pool table and on-site association management for common-area.

(RLNE1871588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have any available units?
317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have?
Some of 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 currently offering any rent specials?
317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 pet-friendly?
Yes, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 is pet friendly.
Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 offer parking?
No, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 does not offer parking.
Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have a pool?
Yes, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 has a pool.
Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have accessible units?
No, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Mabry Street Apt 1124 does not have units with dishwashers.

