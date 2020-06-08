All apartments in Tallahassee
3100 Dian Road #303
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3100 Dian Road #303

3100 Dian Road · (850) 727-0291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3100 Dian Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3100 Dian Road #303 · Avail. Aug 10

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3100 Dian Road #303 Available 08/10/20 3100 Dian Road #303 - 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH TOWNHOME - This beautiful Majestic Oaks Condominium is a three bedroom, three full bath town home - it's ready for move in now, so why wait? Recent upgrades such as new light fixtures, brand new carpet and wood look vinyl laminate flooring add to the appeal. Park right outside your front door and enter into the living room. The staircase to the upper two bedrooms and baths is straight ahead, and the living room is off to the right. Dining room is to the right of the well equipped kitchen, and the stack-able washer and dryer are located at the back of the kitchen in their own room. To the back, a hall bathroom with a large open shower, and a bedroom downstairs, which has access to the back . Up stairs, two similarly sized bedrooms with brand new carpet and private baths. Sorry, absolutely no pets considered, and no indoor smoking allowed.

Directions: West on Tennessee Street, Right on Blountstown, Right on Dian into Majestic Oaks.

Bronze Qualification Level

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4214960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have any available units?
3100 Dian Road #303 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 3100 Dian Road #303 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Dian Road #303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Dian Road #303 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 offer parking?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Dian Road #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have a pool?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Dian Road #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Dian Road #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
