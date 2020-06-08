Amenities

3100 Dian Road #303 Available 08/10/20 3100 Dian Road #303 - 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH TOWNHOME - This beautiful Majestic Oaks Condominium is a three bedroom, three full bath town home - it's ready for move in now, so why wait? Recent upgrades such as new light fixtures, brand new carpet and wood look vinyl laminate flooring add to the appeal. Park right outside your front door and enter into the living room. The staircase to the upper two bedrooms and baths is straight ahead, and the living room is off to the right. Dining room is to the right of the well equipped kitchen, and the stack-able washer and dryer are located at the back of the kitchen in their own room. To the back, a hall bathroom with a large open shower, and a bedroom downstairs, which has access to the back . Up stairs, two similarly sized bedrooms with brand new carpet and private baths. Sorry, absolutely no pets considered, and no indoor smoking allowed.



Directions: West on Tennessee Street, Right on Blountstown, Right on Dian into Majestic Oaks.



No Pets Allowed



