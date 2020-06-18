Amenities

302 Stratford Place Available 08/01/20 302 Stratford Place - This spacious [over 1200 sq ft!] 3/2 brick home is walking distance to campus and near the intersection of Pensacola and Ocala. Tile floors throughout the living and dining rooms, maple cabinets in the kitchen with all newer appliances, including a refrigerator w/ icemaker, dishwasher, and a smooth-top range. The spacious bedrooms have carpeting throughout.



Cut down on your electric bills with new insulated windows, an energy efficient gas hot-water heater, and a new heating/air-conditioning system. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer. Fenced backyard. Covered carport.



FSU students will be happy to know that this house is on the Tomahawk bus route, with a stop across the street, which provides fast and easy access to and from FSU's campus, without the hassle of parking.



