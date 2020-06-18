All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 302 Stratford Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
302 Stratford Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

302 Stratford Place

302 Stratford Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

302 Stratford Place, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
302 Stratford Place Available 08/01/20 302 Stratford Place - This spacious [over 1200 sq ft!] 3/2 brick home is walking distance to campus and near the intersection of Pensacola and Ocala. Tile floors throughout the living and dining rooms, maple cabinets in the kitchen with all newer appliances, including a refrigerator w/ icemaker, dishwasher, and a smooth-top range. The spacious bedrooms have carpeting throughout.

Cut down on your electric bills with new insulated windows, an energy efficient gas hot-water heater, and a new heating/air-conditioning system. Indoor laundry with washer/dryer. Fenced backyard. Covered carport.

FSU students will be happy to know that this house is on the Tomahawk bus route, with a stop across the street, which provides fast and easy access to and from FSU's campus, without the hassle of parking.

(RLNE5685139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Stratford Place have any available units?
302 Stratford Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Stratford Place have?
Some of 302 Stratford Place's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Stratford Place currently offering any rent specials?
302 Stratford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Stratford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Stratford Place is pet friendly.
Does 302 Stratford Place offer parking?
Yes, 302 Stratford Place does offer parking.
Does 302 Stratford Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 Stratford Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Stratford Place have a pool?
No, 302 Stratford Place does not have a pool.
Does 302 Stratford Place have accessible units?
No, 302 Stratford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Stratford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 Stratford Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University