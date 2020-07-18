All apartments in Tallahassee
302 E Georgia (Unit #2D)

302 E Georgia St · (850) 556-2299
Location

302 E Georgia St, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Lafayette Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3e · Avail. now

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
coffee bar
elevator
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
MIDTOWN Location RENT: $900 per month 12 month Lease Term. Apartments come with full size kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher. Our spacious living and dining rooms feature beautiful plank flooring. Each unit has a separate bedroom, and two sliding glass doors that give access to a private patio or balcony. Every apartment is accessed through a secure interior hallway. The building itself is equipped with an elevator, 24-hour lighting, CCTV security cameras, electronic lock main entry. Town Tallahassee is located in Mid-Town and is an easy walk to many hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have any available units?
302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have?
Some of 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D)'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) pet-friendly?
No, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) offer parking?
No, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) does not offer parking.
Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have a pool?
No, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) does not have a pool.
Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have accessible units?
No, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 E Georgia (Unit #2D) has units with dishwashers.
