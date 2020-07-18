302 E Georgia (Unit #2D)

Amenities

MIDTOWN Location RENT: $900 per month 12 month Lease Term. Apartments come with full size kitchen appliances, including a dishwasher. Our spacious living and dining rooms feature beautiful plank flooring. Each unit has a separate bedroom, and two sliding glass doors that give access to a private patio or balcony. Every apartment is accessed through a secure interior hallway. The building itself is equipped with an elevator, 24-hour lighting, CCTV security cameras, electronic lock main entry. Town Tallahassee is located in Mid-Town and is an easy walk to many hotels, restaurants, coffee shops, and night life.