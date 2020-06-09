209 Westminster Drive

Amenities

Short term (2 night min stay required) rental available. This is a furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 bath approximately 1550 sf single family home that is located just 1 mile from Doak Campbell Stadium, and only 2.5 miles from State Capital. Will comfortably sleep 6 guests. Offers 1 King, 1 Queen, 2 Fulls. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and large closets. Large common area with dining area and breakfast bar. Full size washer and dryer.



Two night minimum stay required starting @ $125.00 per night. Rates are subject to change based on current local events.



$500 Refundable Damage Deposit

$100 Cleaning Fee.



Amenities Include:



Dining Table with seating for 6

Breakfast Bar with seating for 3

Leather reclining couch

Leather recliner

Flat screen TV's in living room and all bedrooms

Wi-Fi and Cable

Full size washer and dryer

Microwave & Coffee Maker

Fully equipped kitchen

Very open floor plan

Ample off street parking



Call Sunbelt Asset Management at show contact info to reserve your weekend stay.

Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!