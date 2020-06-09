All apartments in Tallahassee
209 Westminster Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

209 Westminster Drive

209 Westminister Drive · (850) 659-6868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

209 Westminister Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Chapel Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Short term (2 night min stay required) rental available. This is a furnished, 3 bedroom, 3 bath approximately 1550 sf single family home that is located just 1 mile from Doak Campbell Stadium, and only 2.5 miles from State Capital. Will comfortably sleep 6 guests. Offers 1 King, 1 Queen, 2 Fulls. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and large closets. Large common area with dining area and breakfast bar. Full size washer and dryer.

Two night minimum stay required starting @ $125.00 per night. Rates are subject to change based on current local events.

$500 Refundable Damage Deposit
$100 Cleaning Fee.

Amenities Include:

Dining Table with seating for 6
Breakfast Bar with seating for 3
Leather reclining couch
Leather recliner
Flat screen TV's in living room and all bedrooms
Wi-Fi and Cable
Full size washer and dryer
Microwave & Coffee Maker
Fully equipped kitchen
Very open floor plan
Ample off street parking

Call Sunbelt Asset Management at show contact info to reserve your weekend stay.
Large yard and walking distance to campus and stadium!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

