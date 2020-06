Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available Now - Live all alone in this 1 bedroom townhouse - Beautiful, renovated townhome located in Continental Oaks neighborhood just off of Ocala. Big vaulted living room with a kitchen that overlooks the space. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Big separate bedroom with 2 big closets. Washer/Dryer connections. Nice little deck on the back. Do Not Miss Out! Call Midtown Meridian Realty today to schedule your showing, 850-222-8702.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4466559)