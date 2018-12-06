All apartments in Tallahassee
1888 Honolulu Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1888 Honolulu Lane

1888 Honolulu Ln · (850) 778-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1888 Honolulu Ln, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1888 Honolulu Lane · Avail. Aug 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
1888 Honolulu Lane Available 08/15/20 Condo in gated community! 3 BR 3 BA - This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo features an open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring in living room and kitchen, inside laundry room with washer & dryer, lawn maintenance and garbage included, Gated community with pool, fitness center, clubhouse and guest parking. Includes garbage and lawn service.

More interior pictures coming soon!

Contact Forrest at 850-296-2933 or Forrest@rentingtallahassee.com

Schedule a tour or apply online today at:

https://www.rentingtallahassee.com/listings/detail/856cece0-46dd-4766-bd4e-f971adab5db6

(RLNE5780868)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1888 Honolulu Lane have any available units?
1888 Honolulu Lane has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1888 Honolulu Lane have?
Some of 1888 Honolulu Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1888 Honolulu Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1888 Honolulu Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1888 Honolulu Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1888 Honolulu Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1888 Honolulu Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1888 Honolulu Lane does offer parking.
Does 1888 Honolulu Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1888 Honolulu Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1888 Honolulu Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1888 Honolulu Lane has a pool.
Does 1888 Honolulu Lane have accessible units?
No, 1888 Honolulu Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1888 Honolulu Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1888 Honolulu Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
