All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1836 Ashley Hall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1836 Ashley Hall
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

1836 Ashley Hall

1836 Ashley Hall Way · (850) 528-1898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1836 Ashley Hall Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2006 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The most exclusive in-town development in Tallahassee. City homes with a location and level of detail that will take your breath away. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, a gas fireplace, and tons of living space. The huge master suite boasts walk-in closets, a double vanity in the bath as well as a large garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have two additional bedrooms and a loft area perfect for extra living space. Hurry, they won't last long! Note: Photos are not of actual unit. However, fixtures, finishes, and layout are similar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1836 Ashley Hall have any available units?
1836 Ashley Hall has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1836 Ashley Hall have?
Some of 1836 Ashley Hall's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1836 Ashley Hall currently offering any rent specials?
1836 Ashley Hall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1836 Ashley Hall pet-friendly?
No, 1836 Ashley Hall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1836 Ashley Hall offer parking?
Yes, 1836 Ashley Hall offers parking.
Does 1836 Ashley Hall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1836 Ashley Hall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1836 Ashley Hall have a pool?
No, 1836 Ashley Hall does not have a pool.
Does 1836 Ashley Hall have accessible units?
No, 1836 Ashley Hall does not have accessible units.
Does 1836 Ashley Hall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1836 Ashley Hall has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1836 Ashley Hall?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Capital Place at Southwood
2300 Bluff Oak Way
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Jackson Square Apartments
1767 Hermitage Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity