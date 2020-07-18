1836 Ashley Hall

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The most exclusive in-town development in Tallahassee. City homes with a location and level of detail that will take your breath away. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, a gas fireplace, and tons of living space. The huge master suite boasts walk-in closets, a double vanity in the bath as well as a large garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have two additional bedrooms and a loft area perfect for extra living space. Hurry, they won't last long! Note: Photos are not of actual unit. However, fixtures, finishes, and layout are similar.