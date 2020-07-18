1836 Ashley Hall

Amenities
The most exclusive in-town development in Tallahassee. City homes with a location and level of detail that will take your breath away. This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse features all stainless steel appliances with granite countertops, a gas fireplace, and tons of living space. The huge master suite boasts walk-in closets, a double vanity in the bath as well as a large garden tub and walk-in shower. Upstairs you have two additional bedrooms and a loft area perfect for extra living space. Hurry, they won't last long! Note: Photos are not of actual unit. However, fixtures, finishes, and layout are similar.