Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

1818 Larette Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town House Overlooking Hilaman Golf Course.....$900.00 Per Month!! - Available July 15, 2020!



Golfers Dream!! Walk out your backdoor and play 18 after work!



Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath town house located minutes from Downtown, Southwood, Shopping and Dining!



The town house comes with kitchen appliances, ample storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups, wood burning fireplace, carpet, tile and real wood floors.



The kitchen is open to the combo living/dining room. Perfect for entertaining guests or bbq on the back patio.



No Smoking.



No Pets Allowed.



**We DO NOT advertise on CL**



Offered Exclusively By:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210 Miccosukee Road

Suite 2

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4840990)