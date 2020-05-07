All apartments in Tallahassee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1818 Larette Drive

1818 Larette Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1818 Larette Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32301
Winewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
1818 Larette Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town House Overlooking Hilaman Golf Course.....$900.00 Per Month!! - Available July 15, 2020!

Golfers Dream!! Walk out your backdoor and play 18 after work!

Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath town house located minutes from Downtown, Southwood, Shopping and Dining!

The town house comes with kitchen appliances, ample storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups, wood burning fireplace, carpet, tile and real wood floors.

The kitchen is open to the combo living/dining room. Perfect for entertaining guests or bbq on the back patio.

No Smoking.

No Pets Allowed.

**We DO NOT advertise on CL**

Offered Exclusively By:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road
Suite 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4840990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 Larette Drive have any available units?
1818 Larette Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 Larette Drive have?
Some of 1818 Larette Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 Larette Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1818 Larette Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 Larette Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1818 Larette Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1818 Larette Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1818 Larette Drive does offer parking.
Does 1818 Larette Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 Larette Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 Larette Drive have a pool?
No, 1818 Larette Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1818 Larette Drive have accessible units?
No, 1818 Larette Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 Larette Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1818 Larette Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
