Amenities
1818 Larette Drive Available 07/15/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Town House Overlooking Hilaman Golf Course.....$900.00 Per Month!! - Available July 15, 2020!
Golfers Dream!! Walk out your backdoor and play 18 after work!
Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath town house located minutes from Downtown, Southwood, Shopping and Dining!
The town house comes with kitchen appliances, ample storage, central heat and air, washer & dryer hookups, wood burning fireplace, carpet, tile and real wood floors.
The kitchen is open to the combo living/dining room. Perfect for entertaining guests or bbq on the back patio.
No Smoking.
No Pets Allowed.
**We DO NOT advertise on CL**
Offered Exclusively By:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210 Miccosukee Road
Suite 2
Tallahassee, FL 32308
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4840990)