Tallahassee, FL
1505 Atkamire Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1505 Atkamire Dr

1505 Atkamire Drive · (850) 270-5280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Atkamire Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 1505 Atkamire Dr · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
1505 Atkamire - Great home close to FSU stadium. 4 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs and a separate 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs with it's own full kitchen. This home is rented for $375 per room!!!
Great deck to view the backyard and tailgate parties. Perfect for Students or Alumni if you visit often. Separate parking for upstairs home (unit A) and downstairs home (unit B). This is must see home, great for students.

ATTENTION FUTURE TENANT

- Limit 2 guest per showing

- Must be able to move within 30 days or less

- If someone in your home is sick or exposed to COVID-19 do not schedule a showing, for everyone's safety

- Drive by the unit prior to scheduling a showing of the inside

- Application fee of $40, which includes a criminal background check. Needed for any member of the household above the age of 18

- Guarantors/Co-signers can apply online $40 fee

- Scholarship or financial aid will count towards income.

-We will verify rental history for the past 2 years

For more information or to schedule a showing, call (850) 270-5280
www.sealeyteam.com

*In order to secure this property you will have to submit a security deposit. This will only hold the property for 30 days. We do reserve the right to continue marketing the property and accepting applications, regardless of an approved application.*

(RLNE3390471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have any available units?
1505 Atkamire Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
Is 1505 Atkamire Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Atkamire Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Atkamire Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Atkamire Dr does offer parking.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have a pool?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have accessible units?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Atkamire Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Atkamire Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
