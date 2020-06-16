1505 Atkamire Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

1505 Atkamire - Great home close to FSU stadium. 4 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs and a separate 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs with it's own full kitchen. This home is rented for $375 per room!!!

Great deck to view the backyard and tailgate parties. Perfect for Students or Alumni if you visit often. Separate parking for upstairs home (unit A) and downstairs home (unit B). This is must see home, great for students.



ATTENTION FUTURE TENANT



- Limit 2 guest per showing



- Must be able to move within 30 days or less



- If someone in your home is sick or exposed to COVID-19 do not schedule a showing, for everyone's safety



- Drive by the unit prior to scheduling a showing of the inside



- Application fee of $40, which includes a criminal background check. Needed for any member of the household above the age of 18



- Guarantors/Co-signers can apply online $40 fee



- Scholarship or financial aid will count towards income.



-We will verify rental history for the past 2 years



For more information or to schedule a showing, call (850) 270-5280

*In order to secure this property you will have to submit a security deposit. This will only hold the property for 30 days. We do reserve the right to continue marketing the property and accepting applications, regardless of an approved application.*



