Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking alarm system extra storage ice maker

Unit Amenities extra storage ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking

1300 Ocala Road B Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Four Bedroom, Three Bath Two Story Town Home Located on Ocala Road - CONVENIENT TO FSU, TCC & FAMU! This is the perfect floor plan for roommates 1300 sq. ft. with three bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and bath downstairs. Fully equipped kitchen including built in microwave and icemaker. Private patio and outside storage with washer and dryer included. Alarm system available- monitoring at your expense. Ample parking. Sorry no pets allowed.



Directions: West on Tennessee St, right on Ocala, left on Rumba Lane; this unit is on the left.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE2095722)