Tallahassee, FL
1300 Ocala Road B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1300 Ocala Road B

1300 Ocala Road · (850) 224-6275
Location

1300 Ocala Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1300 Ocala Road B · Avail. Aug 18

$1,049

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
alarm system
extra storage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
1300 Ocala Road B Available 08/18/20 Over-Sized Four Bedroom, Three Bath Two Story Town Home Located on Ocala Road - CONVENIENT TO FSU, TCC & FAMU! This is the perfect floor plan for roommates 1300 sq. ft. with three bedrooms and two baths upstairs and one bedroom and bath downstairs. Fully equipped kitchen including built in microwave and icemaker. Private patio and outside storage with washer and dryer included. Alarm system available- monitoring at your expense. Ample parking. Sorry no pets allowed.

Directions: West on Tennessee St, right on Ocala, left on Rumba Lane; this unit is on the left.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2095722)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Ocala Road B have any available units?
1300 Ocala Road B has a unit available for $1,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Ocala Road B have?
Some of 1300 Ocala Road B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Ocala Road B currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Ocala Road B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Ocala Road B pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Ocala Road B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1300 Ocala Road B offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Ocala Road B does offer parking.
Does 1300 Ocala Road B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1300 Ocala Road B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Ocala Road B have a pool?
No, 1300 Ocala Road B does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Ocala Road B have accessible units?
No, 1300 Ocala Road B does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Ocala Road B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Ocala Road B does not have units with dishwashers.
