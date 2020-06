Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

1229 Continental Court Available 08/18/20 Cozy One bedroom, One Bath Located off Ocala Road - An affordable 525 sq. ft. cute and cozy one bedroom patio home, perfect for one person. Small living room and open kitchen design with dining area off to the side. Spacious bedroom with French door access to your very own private back patio. Spacious bathroom is located in the hallway with the laundry area adjacent. Washer & dryer connections only.



Directions: Right on Ocala Rd. from W. Tennessee St then left on Continental. Turn left by first set of mailboxes. 1229 is straight ahead.



Qualification Level C



(RLNE3241255)