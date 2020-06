Amenities

Convenient to FSU and TCC! Students only. Four bedroom, two bath house for rent. $1800/month, plus utilities. Some furniture provided. Common areas are the kitchen, living room and hallway bathroom. Absolutely no pets. $3600 deposit. Owner will run a background and credit check after application and application fee ($45) is received.