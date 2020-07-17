Amenities
6 Bedroom Single Family Home - Property Id: 311676
Large beautiful home near the Capital, colleges, shopping, parks, and all the amenities Tallahassee has to offer. Would be great for a multi-generation family (quarantine with plenty of functionality and space for everyone without sacrificing privacy or comfort), group home, day care center, elder care, etc. Circular front driveway; 3 large living areas;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1005-high-road-tallahassee-fl/311676
Property Id 311676
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5941089)