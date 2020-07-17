All apartments in Tallahassee
1005 High Road
1005 High Road

1005 High Road · (850) 567-6764
Location

1005 High Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 beds, 4.5 baths, $3000 · Avail. now

$3,000

6 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3920 sqft

Amenities

6 Bedroom Single Family Home - Property Id: 311676

Large beautiful home near the Capital, colleges, shopping, parks, and all the amenities Tallahassee has to offer. Would be great for a multi-generation family (quarantine with plenty of functionality and space for everyone without sacrificing privacy or comfort), group home, day care center, elder care, etc. Circular front driveway; 3 large living areas;
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1005-high-road-tallahassee-fl/311676
Property Id 311676

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5941089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 High Road have any available units?
1005 High Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 High Road have?
Some of 1005 High Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 High Road currently offering any rent specials?
1005 High Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 High Road pet-friendly?
No, 1005 High Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1005 High Road offer parking?
No, 1005 High Road does not offer parking.
Does 1005 High Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 High Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 High Road have a pool?
No, 1005 High Road does not have a pool.
Does 1005 High Road have accessible units?
No, 1005 High Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 High Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 High Road has units with dishwashers.
