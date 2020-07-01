740 Sw 109th Ave

Amenities

pet friendly furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A private studio that is furnished with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, washroom & dryer.

The Wynwood Studio 3 layout is available from the ONE at University City, Florida international university brand new university apartment building. This floorplan is sold out and has a lower price rate on the lease compared to the new ratings! Its also pet friendly. This is a perfect area that is only a five-minute walk from the FIU MMC campus. Looking for someone to take over the lease.