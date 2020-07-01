All apartments in Sweetwater
Find more places like 740 Sw 109th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sweetwater, FL
/
740 Sw 109th Ave
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:42 AM

740 Sw 109th Ave

740 Southwest 109th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sweetwater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

740 Southwest 109th Avenue, Sweetwater, FL 33174
Sweetwater Groves

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A private studio that is furnished with a bedroom, living room, kitchen, bathroom, washroom & dryer.
The Wynwood Studio 3 layout is available from the ONE at University City, Florida international university brand new university apartment building. This floorplan is sold out and has a lower price rate on the lease compared to the new ratings! Its also pet friendly. This is a perfect area that is only a five-minute walk from the FIU MMC campus. Looking for someone to take over the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have any available units?
740 Sw 109th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sweetwater, FL.
Is 740 Sw 109th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
740 Sw 109th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 Sw 109th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 740 Sw 109th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave offer parking?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have a pool?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have accessible units?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 Sw 109th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 Sw 109th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 740 Sw 109th Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West Apartments
11325 NW 7th St
Sweetwater, FL 33172

Similar Pages

Sweetwater 2 BedroomsSweetwater 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSweetwater Apartments with Balconies
Sweetwater Apartments with ParkingSweetwater Pet Friendly Places
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL
Richmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity