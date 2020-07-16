All apartments in Sunset
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

7920 SW 95 AVE

7920 Southwest 95th Avenue · (786) 246-0908
Location

7920 Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunset, FL 33173
Sunset West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288

Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.

All tile with an open formal dining room that can be used as a bonus room. Separate utility room with washer/dryer. Brand new central AC, tankless electric water heater, Nest thermostat and new impact windows/doors for maximum energy efficiency. Nice yard with covered patio area for entertaining.

Pets welcome with pet deposit. First month plus two security deposits required but 2nd security deposit can be pain in installments if necessary to ease initial financial burden during these difficult times. Tenant screening and employment verification required for any prospective tenants over 18. No HOA so rapid approval is available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/7920-sw-95-ave-miami-fl/307288
Property Id 307288

(RLNE5947032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

