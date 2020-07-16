7920 SW 95 AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 near Sunset Drive - Property Id: 307288



Location, location, location! Beautiful 3/2 single-family home located on the inside corner of a culdesac for added privacy in a quiet neighborhood near A+ schools. No drive-thru traffic makes it ideal for kids and pets to play safely.



All tile with an open formal dining room that can be used as a bonus room. Separate utility room with washer/dryer. Brand new central AC, tankless electric water heater, Nest thermostat and new impact windows/doors for maximum energy efficiency. Nice yard with covered patio area for entertaining.



Pets welcome with pet deposit. First month plus two security deposits required but 2nd security deposit can be pain in installments if necessary to ease initial financial burden during these difficult times. Tenant screening and employment verification required for any prospective tenants over 18. No HOA so rapid approval is available.

