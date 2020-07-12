Neighborhood Guide: Sunrise

  1. 1. Welleby
    19 Units Available
    Welleby
    Water Terrace
    10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,565
    964 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,732
    1092 sqft
    9 Units Available
    Welleby
    Welleby Lake Club Apartments
    10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,344
    902 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,640
    1102 sqft
  2. 2. Spring Tree
    6 Units Available
    Spring Tree
    Innovo Living in Sunrise
    8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,525
    800 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,705
    1055 sqft
    7 Units Available
    Spring Tree
    Courtyard at Sunrise
    4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,275
    983 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,499
    1250 sqft
  3. 3. Savannah
    9 Units Available
    Savannah
    Arium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)
    1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,470
    846 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,525
    1194 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,995
    1332 sqft
    50 Units Available
    Savannah
    Portico
    1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FL
    Studio
    $1,440
    662 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,444
    834 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $2,075
    1215 sqft
  4. 4. Sawgrass Lakes
    27 Units Available
    Sawgrass Lakes
    AMLI Sawgrass Village
    3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,674
    853 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,984
    1299 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    $2,555
    1516 sqft
    9 Units Available
    Sawgrass Lakes
    Nexus Sawgrass
    2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL
    1 Bedroom
    $1,524
    747 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,870
    1178 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
