Neighborhood Guide: Sunrise
Check out the top neighborhoods in Sunrise for renting an apartment: Welleby, Spring Tree, Savannah and more
- 1. WellebySee all 366 apartments in WellebyVerified
1 of 29Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm19 Units AvailableWellebyWater Terrace10000 Reflections Blvd W, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,565964 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7321092 sqftVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm9 Units AvailableWellebyWelleby Lake Club Apartments10931 NW 39th St, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,344902 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6401102 sqft
- 2. Spring TreeSee all 424 apartments in Spring TreeVerified
1 of 12Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm$6 Units AvailableSpring TreeInnovo Living in Sunrise8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,525800 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,7051055 sqftVerified
1 of 19Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm7 Units AvailableSpring TreeCourtyard at Sunrise4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,275983 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,4991250 sqft
- 3. SavannahSee all 278 apartments in SavannahVerified
1 of 16Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm$9 Units AvailableSavannahArium Sunrise (formerly Palms at Sawgrass Mills)1501 NW 124th Ter, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,470846 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,5251194 sqft3 Bedrooms$1,9951332 sqftVerified
1 of 41Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm$50 Units AvailableSavannahPortico1941 NW 136th Ave, Sunrise, FLStudio$1,440662 sqft1 Bedroom$1,444834 sqft2 Bedrooms$2,0751215 sqft
- 4. Sawgrass LakesSee all 230 apartments in Sawgrass LakesVerified
1 of 43Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm$27 Units AvailableSawgrass LakesAMLI Sawgrass Village3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,674853 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,9841299 sqft3 Bedrooms$2,5551516 sqftVerified
1 of 23Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm9 Units AvailableSawgrass LakesNexus Sawgrass2903 NW 130th Avenue, Sunrise, FL1 Bedroom$1,524747 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8701178 sqft3 BedroomsAsk
Nearby Cities