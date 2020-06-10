/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
110 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stuart, FL
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1950 SW Palm City Road
1950 Southwest Palm City Road, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
938 sqft
Great Second Floor, 2 BR Waterfront Condo in a Beautiful Riverfront Boating Community of Circle Bay Yacht Club with Dockage for your Boat and Ocean Access.
1900 S Kanner Highway
1900 South Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1032 sqft
Come and preview this fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo convenient to downtown Stuart. Clean and Vacant with fresh paint and tiled throughout.
443 SE Fini Drive
443 Southeast Fini Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1235 sqft
Super cute and clean two, but possible three bedroom half duplex. No carpet, super clean home with fenced yard and large backyard shed/ workshop. The back den could be a third bedroom with its own bathroom.
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
North River Shores
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
801 SE Central Parkway
801 Southeast Central Parkway, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
963 sqft
This light, bright, spacious & well-maintained second floor 2/2 end unit at desirable, centrally located Towne Park North is now available! This lovely condo features updated bathrooms, new paint, laminate floors throughout and loads of natural
2600 SE Ocean Boulevard
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Charming unit, fully furnished, clean and ready for immediate occupancy in the Sailfish Capital Of The World. Vista Pines offers the best of both worlds providing an active monthly calendar of activities.
2440 SE Ocean Boulevard
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
969 sqft
Beautiful 2br 2bath updated corner unit Close to Beach Shopping and restaurants Ready for occupancy Community pool picnic area all measurements approx. 1st last and security NO PETS ALLOWED
200 SE Four Winds Drive
200 Southeast Four Winds Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1310 sqft
Quiet location in snug Harbor two bedroom two bathroom upstairs unit with a spacious floor plan. Large bedrooms and large kitchen. Washer dryer in unit, screened lanai, community pool and covered parking.
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
2929 SE Ocean Boulevard N
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
992 sqft
Charming furnished 2/2 condo in Cedar Pointe. This second floor unit comes fully furnished. New kitchen back splash.
North River Shores
415 NW North River Drive
415 Northwest North River Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1620 sqft
A MILLION DOLLAR VIEW! This beautiful condo is located on the desirable wide Saint Lucie River. With only 10 units you can enjoy quiet and private living. Enjoy the sunset by the heated pool.
49 SE Sedona Circle
49 SE Sedona Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
Unusual FIRST floor 3/2 condo with 1 car garage in gated community of Vilabella, located centrally in Stuart on Central Parkway between US 1 & Kanner Hwy. Newer carpet, impact windows & sliders & brand new shower in master bedroom.
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.
1600 SE 7th Street
1600 Southeast 7th Street, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Completely Upgraded Kitchen. Allows up to two pets. Trucks allowed. Great school district. Carport! Conveniently located to all services just off of East Ocean. Lawn maintenance included along with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Stuart
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1971 NE Collins Circle NE
1971 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1037 sqft
Spacious, well-maintained 2/2 townhouse. and living room have glass sliding doors leading out to the patio.located in Savannas Club features 13 condo buildings situated in the active town of Jensen Beach.
4289 SW Pine Cove Court
4289 Southwest Pine Cove Court, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Come see this beautiful home in Stuart. It is a 2/2 in the White Marsh Community. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MAPLE CABINET UPPERS, TILE THRU OUT LIVING AREA. GREAT LOCATION, GATED COMMUNITY, POOL, CABANA. NO PETS ALLOWED.
3225 SE Mimosa Street
3225 Southeast Mimosa Street, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Single family home in Hibiscus Park. 2 bedroom 2 bath and 1 car garage. Tile throughout. Full size washer/dryer. Screened patio. Interior freshly painted. 1st month, last month and sec. deposited required for move in .
2758 SE Birmingham Drive
2758 SE Birmingham Drive, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1280 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE THIS 2/2.5 WITH 1 CAR GARAGE NICE TOWNHOUSE WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WHITE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEWER CARPET, FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PROPERTY BACKS UP TO THE PRESERVES. WATER AND CABLE ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT.
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
53 MEAD Place
53 Southeast Mead Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1131 sqft
NICE 2/1.5 HALF DUPLEX WITH BIG FAMILY RM AND A SCREENED PORCH PLUS AN INSIDE LAUNDRY RM IN FISHERMAN COVE
