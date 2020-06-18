675 NW Flagler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart. Master suite has a king size bed and large walk in closet. Set the guest room up as your in-home office for the best shelter-in-place arrangement with full view of the St. Lucie river bringing the outdoors inside. Available immediately upon COA application approval. Pets considered on case by case basis with pet fee.