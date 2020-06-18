All apartments in Stuart
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 NW Flagler Avenue

675 Northwest Flagler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL 34994

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
microwave
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart. Master suite has a king size bed and large walk in closet. Set the guest room up as your in-home office for the best shelter-in-place arrangement with full view of the St. Lucie river bringing the outdoors inside. Available immediately upon COA application approval. Pets considered on case by case basis with pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have any available units?
675 NW Flagler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stuart, FL.
What amenities does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have?
Some of 675 NW Flagler Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 NW Flagler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
675 NW Flagler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 NW Flagler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 NW Flagler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue offer parking?
No, 675 NW Flagler Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 NW Flagler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have a pool?
No, 675 NW Flagler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 675 NW Flagler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 675 NW Flagler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 675 NW Flagler Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 675 NW Flagler Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
