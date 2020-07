Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access

Located in the heart of St. Petersburg, Bridgewater is a hidden paradise offering spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans. Surrounded by beautiful gardens and tranquil lakes, our community offers a soothing, sun-drenched and peaceful lifestyle. Minutes away from Downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa, Bridgewater has easy access to the I-687/I-275 connector, the best bay area beaches, great shopping and entertainment. Our community features large covered decks, private courtyard entrances, fitness center, and a host of other amenities. Visit our community today and discover the Bridgewater difference!



Office Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9am-6pm

Saturday-Sunday: Closed