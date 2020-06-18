855 Central Ave 1

Amenities
Live like a STAR in Downtown St. Petersburg - Property Id: 235879
New high rise in the heart of downtown -10th floor.(3rd floor $1843) St.Petersburg. Walk to Beach Dr. Saturday Morning Market, Publix, trendy clothing shops, local restaurants, vegan eateries, brewery's, clubs, outdoor music and more. Pet friendly w/ breed rest. -80lb/ Wrap around balconies, Italian cabinetry, granite countertops, front load washer/dryer, gorgeous outdoor pool with spa, sauna and steam room, private spa treatment rooms, fitness center with Yoga studio, terrace, cabana's, resident secured entry- parking garage.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. (727-420-7912) office/cell/text)
*All properties by appointment only*
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. App fees are per person. Deposit may vary w/ credit history*
(UNFURNISHED-NO SHORT TERM)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/235879
Property Id 235879
(RLNE5850329)