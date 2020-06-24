8449 TOBAY ROAD N

Amenities
2 bed and 2 bath home FULLY REMODELED in 2019 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of Rivera Bay. NEW ROOF 2019. Fenced in backyard
As you enter the front entrance, a lovely breakfast nook area to the left greets you. The open floor plan provides abundance of natural light throughout the living room with a view of the front yard lawn. The kitchen features beautiful NEW cabinets, granite countertops, stone backslash, stainless steel appliances (including microwave, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher).
The master suite includes a bedroom (with a walk-in closet) and office area. The master bathroom inside the master suite features a spacious walk in shower with stylish tile walls.
The second bedroom also has a large walk-in closet. The second bathroom that is just across from the second bedroom features a shower/tub that is just perfect for a relaxing bath when you need it.
The house is conveniently located in the neighbor of Rivera Bay, just within minutes to 4th Street, Gandy Bridge, I-275, and a short drive to Downtown St. Petersburg. The area is very convenient for shopping and dining. Many restaurants and supermarkets are in close proximity or with a few minutes drive. (Publixs, Target, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Steak n Shake, Noble Crust, Krispy Kream Dougnuts, Miller’s Ale House, and much more).
Come see it in person and make this house your home!
RENT TO OWN/LEASE OPTION: Available