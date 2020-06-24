All apartments in St. Petersburg
8449 TOBAY ROAD N
8449 TOBAY ROAD N

8449 Tobay Road North · No Longer Available
Location

8449 Tobay Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Riviera Bay

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2 bed and 2 bath home FULLY REMODELED in 2019 located in the quite and beautiful neighborhood of Rivera Bay. NEW ROOF 2019. Fenced in backyard

As you enter the front entrance, a lovely breakfast nook area to the left greets you. The open floor plan provides abundance of natural light throughout the living room with a view of the front yard lawn. The kitchen features beautiful NEW cabinets, granite countertops, stone backslash, stainless steel appliances (including microwave, refrigerator, range, and dishwasher).

The master suite includes a bedroom (with a walk-in closet) and office area. The master bathroom inside the master suite features a spacious walk in shower with stylish tile walls.

The second bedroom also has a large walk-in closet. The second bathroom that is just across from the second bedroom features a shower/tub that is just perfect for a relaxing bath when you need it.

The house is conveniently located in the neighbor of Rivera Bay, just within minutes to 4th Street, Gandy Bridge, I-275, and a short drive to Downtown St. Petersburg. The area is very convenient for shopping and dining. Many restaurants and supermarkets are in close proximity or with a few minutes drive. (Publixs, Target, Starbucks, Wendy’s, Steak n Shake, Noble Crust, Krispy Kream Dougnuts, Miller’s Ale House, and much more).

Come see it in person and make this house your home!

RENT TO OWN/LEASE OPTION: Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

