All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 819 49TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
819 49TH AVENUE N
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

819 49TH AVENUE N

819 49th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

819 49th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great new 2/1 listing. Allendale Terrace area, great neighborhood and location near recreation center and park. This home was remodeled in 2015, has 1000 square feet under heating/air conditioning plus a screened porch and includes washer & dryer in addition to kitchen appliances. This adorable 2/1 home includes a large family and bonus room, plus an eat-in kitchen. Rooms are large and bonus room could be converted into 3rd bedroom. New granite in Kitchen in 2015. New appliances in 2015. Bath remodel in 2015. New windows in 2017. Yard is fenced with a small storage shed. New roof in 2015. New Central AC in 2015. Minutes from exciting downtown St. Petersburg and direct access to I-275/Tampa & Gulf Beaches. Alley access and street parking. Hi & dry - no evacuation zone/no flood zone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 49TH AVENUE N have any available units?
819 49TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 49TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 819 49TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 49TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
819 49TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 49TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 819 49TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 819 49TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 819 49TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 819 49TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 49TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 49TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 819 49TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 819 49TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 819 49TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 819 49TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 49TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus