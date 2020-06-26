819 49TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great new 2/1 listing. Allendale Terrace area, great neighborhood and location near recreation center and park. This home was remodeled in 2015, has 1000 square feet under heating/air conditioning plus a screened porch and includes washer & dryer in addition to kitchen appliances. This adorable 2/1 home includes a large family and bonus room, plus an eat-in kitchen. Rooms are large and bonus room could be converted into 3rd bedroom. New granite in Kitchen in 2015. New appliances in 2015. Bath remodel in 2015. New windows in 2017. Yard is fenced with a small storage shed. New roof in 2015. New Central AC in 2015. Minutes from exciting downtown St. Petersburg and direct access to I-275/Tampa & Gulf Beaches. Alley access and street parking. Hi & dry - no evacuation zone/no flood zone.