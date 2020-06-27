All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

8170 23rd Ave N

8170 23rd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8170 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
CALL George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Jungle 3/2 masonry home. Super clean, all bedrooms good size. No carpet - ALL tile. Oversized, 1 car garage, fenced backyard. Nice front porch and great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8170 23rd Ave N have any available units?
8170 23rd Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8170 23rd Ave N have?
Some of 8170 23rd Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8170 23rd Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
8170 23rd Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8170 23rd Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 8170 23rd Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8170 23rd Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 8170 23rd Ave N offers parking.
Does 8170 23rd Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8170 23rd Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8170 23rd Ave N have a pool?
No, 8170 23rd Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 8170 23rd Ave N have accessible units?
No, 8170 23rd Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 8170 23rd Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8170 23rd Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

