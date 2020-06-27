8170 23rd Ave N

8170 23rd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 Jungle Terrace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
CALL George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this Jungle 3/2 masonry home. Super clean, all bedrooms good size. No carpet - ALL tile. Oversized, 1 car garage, fenced backyard. Nice front porch and great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
