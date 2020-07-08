800 28th St N

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning accessible

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute 3/1 house for rent in Historic Kenwood! - Call today to schedule a showing at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the highly desirable Historic Kenwood neighborhood. Minutes away from great restaurants and shopping in the Grand Central District. This home has wood floors throughout the living area, with tile in both the kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced backyard. It's also close to I-275, the beaches, and is an easy commute to Tampa.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult

Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Administrative Fee: $125

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing please call,



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3943644)