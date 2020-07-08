All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

800 28th St N

800 28th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

800 28th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3/1 house for rent in Historic Kenwood! - Call today to schedule a showing at this 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in the highly desirable Historic Kenwood neighborhood. Minutes away from great restaurants and shopping in the Grand Central District. This home has wood floors throughout the living area, with tile in both the kitchen and bathroom, washer/dryer hookups, and a fenced backyard. It's also close to I-275, the beaches, and is an easy commute to Tampa.

Application fee is $50.00 per adult
Pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Administrative Fee: $125
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

To schedule a showing please call,

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3943644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 28th St N have any available units?
800 28th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 28th St N have?
Some of 800 28th St N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 28th St N currently offering any rent specials?
800 28th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 28th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 28th St N is pet friendly.
Does 800 28th St N offer parking?
No, 800 28th St N does not offer parking.
Does 800 28th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 28th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 28th St N have a pool?
No, 800 28th St N does not have a pool.
Does 800 28th St N have accessible units?
Yes, 800 28th St N has accessible units.
Does 800 28th St N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 28th St N has units with dishwashers.

