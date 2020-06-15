All apartments in St. Petersburg
727 HIGHLAND STREET N

727 Highland Street North · (727) 410-3598
Location

727 Highland Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Uptown

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM CLOSE TO EVERYTHING TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG! Your Going to Fall In Love with this Beautiful Town Home conveniently located just Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg! Enter through the Gated Private Courtyard into this Beautiful Townhome. Ceramic Tile Floors, 10 ft Ceilings throughout, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry, a Breakfast Bar that Seats 6, Inside Laundry with Full Size Front Load Washer and Dryer, Covered Lanai, hook up for a Natural Gas Grill and a 2 Car Garage!! Head Upstairs to 3 Bedrooms, split floor plan. The Master Suite is Everything you would Expect and More! The Master Walk In Custom Closet is A Must! The home owner has upgraded this unit and made it beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have any available units?
727 HIGHLAND STREET N has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have?
Some of 727 HIGHLAND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 727 HIGHLAND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
727 HIGHLAND STREET N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 HIGHLAND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N does offer parking.
Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have a pool?
No, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 727 HIGHLAND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 727 HIGHLAND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
