727 HIGHLAND STREET N

3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM CLOSE TO EVERYTHING TO DOWNTOWN ST PETERSBURG! Your Going to Fall In Love with this Beautiful Town Home conveniently located just Minutes to Downtown St Petersburg! Enter through the Gated Private Courtyard into this Beautiful Townhome. Ceramic Tile Floors, 10 ft Ceilings throughout, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Walk in Pantry, a Breakfast Bar that Seats 6, Inside Laundry with Full Size Front Load Washer and Dryer, Covered Lanai, hook up for a Natural Gas Grill and a 2 Car Garage!! Head Upstairs to 3 Bedrooms, split floor plan. The Master Suite is Everything you would Expect and More! The Master Walk In Custom Closet is A Must! The home owner has upgraded this unit and made it beautiful!