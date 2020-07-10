All apartments in St. Petersburg
6311 2nd Ave S

6311 2nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

6311 2nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CALL MIKHAYLA MURPHY 727-828-8658 or
EMAIL: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,295.00 / Deposit: $1,375.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has all that you need. This home boasts a large family room, a screened patio, one car garage, and fully fenced yard. Extremely close to the beach, downtown St Pete and shopping districts. Small pets allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 2nd Ave S have any available units?
6311 2nd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 6311 2nd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
6311 2nd Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 2nd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 6311 2nd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 6311 2nd Ave S offers parking.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6311 2nd Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S have a pool?
No, 6311 2nd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S have accessible units?
No, 6311 2nd Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6311 2nd Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 2nd Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 6311 2nd Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

