Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

5550 2nd Avenue North Available 06/01/19 Charming St. Pete House! 2BR/1BA/2CG - Hardwood Floors & New Kitchen - This 2BR/1BA St. Pete home has been completely remodeled and features a new custom kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. There are refinished oak floors throughout the house and new double-pane vinyl windows. The home has a nice deck on the front of the property, great for entertaining. There is an enclosed front porch that could serve as a sitting area or small office space. The yard is fenced-in and there is a two-stall garage on the alley (parking on one side only, storage on the other). There is also a wide gate off the alley that would allow for boat or trailer parking. Convenient St. Pete location, 10 minutes to downtown or the beach. This beautiful property will not last long, call for an appointment today.



Rent is $1495/month. Security deposit is $1400. Application fee is $35/per adult. No smoking. A small pet may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Additional pet fee of $250 will apply. NOT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN UNTIL 6/1/2019.



Call to schedule a showing @ 727-565-4548



Imperium Real Estate Services, Inc.

W. Russ Smith

Licensed Real Estate Broker

727-481-0570

ImperiumRealEstate@gmail.com



(RLNE2748072)