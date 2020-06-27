527 31st Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking

Large 2/2 near Old Northeast St.Pete w/ huge bonus room. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This home is in the middle of it all, located on a beautiful brick road, right off 4th Street near shops and restaurants. Westshore Pizza, Squeeze Juice Works, Fit Life Foods, Wilsons Sports Lounge and The Wine Shop all within a quarter mile. Downtown St.Pete less than a mile away.



This home has the vintage charm with some modern updates, it features beautiful landscaping in the front, gorgeous wood floors throughout, separate large dining room, kitchen opens up to living room, two large bedrooms and a huge bonus room with laundry and a bathroom, with original brick floors, a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings. The bonus room opens up to a newly stained, large deck, and a huge fenced in backyard.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1680559



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5517839)