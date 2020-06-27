All apartments in St. Petersburg
527 31st Ave N
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

527 31st Ave N

527 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

527 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Park - Five Points

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
Large 2/2 near Old Northeast St.Pete w/ huge bonus room. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This home is in the middle of it all, located on a beautiful brick road, right off 4th Street near shops and restaurants. Westshore Pizza, Squeeze Juice Works, Fit Life Foods, Wilsons Sports Lounge and The Wine Shop all within a quarter mile. Downtown St.Pete less than a mile away.

This home has the vintage charm with some modern updates, it features beautiful landscaping in the front, gorgeous wood floors throughout, separate large dining room, kitchen opens up to living room, two large bedrooms and a huge bonus room with laundry and a bathroom, with original brick floors, a wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings. The bonus room opens up to a newly stained, large deck, and a huge fenced in backyard.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1680559

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5517839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 527 31st Ave N have any available units?
527 31st Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 527 31st Ave N have?
Some of 527 31st Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 527 31st Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
527 31st Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 527 31st Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 527 31st Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 527 31st Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 527 31st Ave N offers parking.
Does 527 31st Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 527 31st Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 527 31st Ave N have a pool?
No, 527 31st Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 527 31st Ave N have accessible units?
No, 527 31st Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 527 31st Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 527 31st Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

