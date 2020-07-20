5254 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym pool shuffle board bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court

Waterfront on Tampa Bay with Sunshine Skyway Bridge View! Furnished well maintained townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Seasonal rate $3200 per month Dec-April, $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability. All inclusive Resort complex: elect, water, sewer,garb, internet, cable, Waterside offers so many resort options for the vacationers or part time residents. 2 Resort style heated pools, heated spa, Active Yacht Club Lounge/Bar overlooking the Bay, planned activities, music, social events, food nights, State of the Art Fitness Center, shuffle board, 2 lighted tennis courts, 24 hr staffed gatehouse, golf net, fishing pier that is priceless to sit and watch the sun come up, bicycle racks, pet park areas, dolphin sightings daily. 3 miles to Downtown St Petersburg for fabulous Art Galleries, restaurants, events, museums, and shopping. Must see, call now. Seasonal rate $3200 per month: Dec-April: $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability.