5254 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities
Waterfront on Tampa Bay with Sunshine Skyway Bridge View! Furnished well maintained townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Seasonal rate $3200 per month Dec-April, $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability. All inclusive Resort complex: elect, water, sewer,garb, internet, cable, Waterside offers so many resort options for the vacationers or part time residents. 2 Resort style heated pools, heated spa, Active Yacht Club Lounge/Bar overlooking the Bay, planned activities, music, social events, food nights, State of the Art Fitness Center, shuffle board, 2 lighted tennis courts, 24 hr staffed gatehouse, golf net, fishing pier that is priceless to sit and watch the sun come up, bicycle racks, pet park areas, dolphin sightings daily. 3 miles to Downtown St Petersburg for fabulous Art Galleries, restaurants, events, museums, and shopping. Must see, call now. Seasonal rate $3200 per month: Dec-April: $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability.