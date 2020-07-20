All apartments in St. Petersburg
5254 BEACH DRIVE SE
Last updated March 18 2019 at 5:53 AM

5254 BEACH DRIVE SE

5254 Beach Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5254 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
shuffle board
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Waterfront on Tampa Bay with Sunshine Skyway Bridge View! Furnished well maintained townhouse. 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. Seasonal rate $3200 per month Dec-April, $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability. All inclusive Resort complex: elect, water, sewer,garb, internet, cable, Waterside offers so many resort options for the vacationers or part time residents. 2 Resort style heated pools, heated spa, Active Yacht Club Lounge/Bar overlooking the Bay, planned activities, music, social events, food nights, State of the Art Fitness Center, shuffle board, 2 lighted tennis courts, 24 hr staffed gatehouse, golf net, fishing pier that is priceless to sit and watch the sun come up, bicycle racks, pet park areas, dolphin sightings daily. 3 miles to Downtown St Petersburg for fabulous Art Galleries, restaurants, events, museums, and shopping. Must see, call now. Seasonal rate $3200 per month: Dec-April: $2600 off season rate: May - Nov. Call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
5254 BEACH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
5254 BEACH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE is pet friendly.
Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
No, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer parking.
Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5254 BEACH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
