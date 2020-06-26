4931 10th Ave N

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3/2 ST. PETERSBURG HOME WITH FENCED YARD - This three bedroom, two bath home with large fenced yard is centrally located between downtown St. Petersburg and the gulf beaches. This home offers an updated kitchen with breakfast bar and newer appliances. The open living room/dining room area has sliding glass doors leading to the Florida room overlooking the large, tree shaded back yard. The floors are tiled throughout with carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. There is a washer/dryer hook-up in the one car garage. Call me to schedule an appointment to view this home. It won't last long!! Karen Evans (727)743-3324



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4125103)