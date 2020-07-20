All apartments in St. Petersburg
4901 38TH WAY S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4901 38TH WAY S

4901 38th Way South · No Longer Available
Location

4901 38th Way South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Maximo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Great location. This 2/2 condo in Maximo Moorings Marina Villas is a boater's Getaway in this waterfront condo complex located in the Skyway Marine District walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Condo is 5 steps to tennis courts, steps away to heated and cooled pool with Tiki's that overlook the Marina. Assigned parking. Keyed entry building. Third floor unit with covered and screened balcony overlooking garden area. Tile throughout. Newer features within the last few years including HVAC, flooring, ceilings, stainless appliances, granite-look counters. All ages community and amenities include: beautifully landscaped, waterfront dock with slips available, lighted tennis courts, shuffleboard, clubhouse, dog park, dry saunas/showers, car washing station, cable, grill, recycling, flood insurance, WiFi at the pool, Heated saltwater Pool, Clubhouse with full kitchen and Security cameras. Full time Onsite manager and maintenance person. Home Warranty included for one year. HOA covers sewer, trash, lawn, cable, internet and pest control and use of facilities. Boat slips are available at Maximo Moorings, a long-established marina on a canal off Boca Ciega Bay with direct access to Gulf which recently completed a $25MIL renovation. Convenient access to I-275, Tampa International Airport, Skyway Bridge downtown St. Pete Landlord covers water, sewer, trash, lawn, cable, internet. Tenant is responsible for electric. Non-smoking unit. Will consider one small pet. This condo is also for sale. MLS U8028411.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 38TH WAY S have any available units?
4901 38TH WAY S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 38TH WAY S have?
Some of 4901 38TH WAY S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 38TH WAY S currently offering any rent specials?
4901 38TH WAY S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 38TH WAY S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 38TH WAY S is pet friendly.
Does 4901 38TH WAY S offer parking?
Yes, 4901 38TH WAY S offers parking.
Does 4901 38TH WAY S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 38TH WAY S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 38TH WAY S have a pool?
Yes, 4901 38TH WAY S has a pool.
Does 4901 38TH WAY S have accessible units?
No, 4901 38TH WAY S does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 38TH WAY S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 38TH WAY S has units with dishwashers.
