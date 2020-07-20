4901 38TH WAY S

Amenities

Great location. This 2/2 condo in Maximo Moorings Marina Villas is a boater's Getaway in this waterfront condo complex located in the Skyway Marine District walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Condo is 5 steps to tennis courts, steps away to heated and cooled pool with Tiki's that overlook the Marina. Assigned parking. Keyed entry building. Third floor unit with covered and screened balcony overlooking garden area. Tile throughout. Newer features within the last few years including HVAC, flooring, ceilings, stainless appliances, granite-look counters. All ages community and amenities include: beautifully landscaped, waterfront dock with slips available, lighted tennis courts, shuffleboard, clubhouse, dog park, dry saunas/showers, car washing station, cable, grill, recycling, flood insurance, WiFi at the pool, Heated saltwater Pool, Clubhouse with full kitchen and Security cameras. Full time Onsite manager and maintenance person. Home Warranty included for one year. HOA covers sewer, trash, lawn, cable, internet and pest control and use of facilities. Boat slips are available at Maximo Moorings, a long-established marina on a canal off Boca Ciega Bay with direct access to Gulf which recently completed a $25MIL renovation. Convenient access to I-275, Tampa International Airport, Skyway Bridge downtown St. Pete Landlord covers water, sewer, trash, lawn, cable, internet. Tenant is responsible for electric. Non-smoking unit. Will consider one small pet. This condo is also for sale. MLS U8028411.