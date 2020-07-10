4342 14th Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/96fac1a058 ---- Nice! Beautifully updated 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Patrician Point Home where every detail is gorgeous. Featuring luxury wood look porcelain tile floors, granite tops with wood cabinets, and stainless appliances. Pavers on driveway and patio. One well behaved small pet will be considered with approval and additional fees. This property is the only home on the street with direct view down the canal. A short boat ride gets you to Tampa Bay. The dock has a 5,000 pound lift with remote control. One month rent, a security depsoit, a one time $295 admin fee moves you in. Schedule a showing and apply at allcountysuncoast.com. Contact Kim 727-220-3100 for appointment.