Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4225 38th Ave S
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

4225 38th Ave S

4225 38th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

4225 38th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Bayview

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
putting green
racquetball court
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
This is our winter home, so it is well appointed and well loved - not a spartan rental unit.
Beach front upstairs unit is just 50 yards from the sandy beach.
Screened in porch offers a ocean view (we eat all our meals out there)
End unit has lots of breeze and sunshine/ceiling fans throughout for warm days,
Cable TV, large screen, stereo/DVD/CD,high speed internet, Washer/dryer in unit.
Beach chairs and plastic glasses etc/huts and benches on beach also.
Queen pillow top bed and quality linens in bedroom/double Murphy bed in living room
Secure gated community.
Private groomed beach.
Beachfront recreation area with 2 geothermal pools, hot tub.
Sun deck and clubhouse.
Tennis courts, racquetball, putting green, shuffleboard.
Acres to walk, including a small oak forest with trail.
Access to Clam Bayou natural reserve from our property - acres of trails, water views and wildlife.
Endless shore birds including osprey, spoonbills, herons, egrets and sandpiper variations.
Dolphins visit daily/manatee in season
Wade right out into the bay to fish for sea trout, redfish and snook.
Condo is on second floor of 2 storey building, but front stairs has a motorized handicap chair-lift.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 38th Ave S have any available units?
4225 38th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 38th Ave S have?
Some of 4225 38th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 38th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4225 38th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 38th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 4225 38th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4225 38th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4225 38th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4225 38th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 38th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 38th Ave S have a pool?
Yes, 4225 38th Ave S has a pool.
Does 4225 38th Ave S have accessible units?
Yes, 4225 38th Ave S has accessible units.
Does 4225 38th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 38th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
