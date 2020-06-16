4225 38th Ave S

Amenities

This is our winter home, so it is well appointed and well loved - not a spartan rental unit.

Beach front upstairs unit is just 50 yards from the sandy beach.

Screened in porch offers a ocean view (we eat all our meals out there)

End unit has lots of breeze and sunshine/ceiling fans throughout for warm days,

Cable TV, large screen, stereo/DVD/CD,high speed internet, Washer/dryer in unit.

Beach chairs and plastic glasses etc/huts and benches on beach also.

Queen pillow top bed and quality linens in bedroom/double Murphy bed in living room

Secure gated community.

Private groomed beach.

Beachfront recreation area with 2 geothermal pools, hot tub.

Sun deck and clubhouse.

Tennis courts, racquetball, putting green, shuffleboard.

Acres to walk, including a small oak forest with trail.

Access to Clam Bayou natural reserve from our property - acres of trails, water views and wildlife.

Endless shore birds including osprey, spoonbills, herons, egrets and sandpiper variations.

Dolphins visit daily/manatee in season

Wade right out into the bay to fish for sea trout, redfish and snook.

Condo is on second floor of 2 storey building, but front stairs has a motorized handicap chair-lift.