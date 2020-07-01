All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:30 PM

3744 4TH AVENUE N

3744 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3744 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF ST. PETERSBURG. CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN ST.PETE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, GULF BEACHES AND SO MUCH MORE. DON'T DELAY MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have any available units?
3744 4TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3744 4TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
3744 4TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 4TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3744 4TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3744 4TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.

