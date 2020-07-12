All apartments in St. Petersburg
301 4th Ave N
301 4th Ave N

301 4th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

301 4th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4695130b1 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days STUDIO/EFFICIENCY APARTMENT Well-maintained rental property in downtown St Pete Courtyard and grounds are beautifully landscaped with lush, tropical plants Location: Fantastic Downtown location - walk to downtown bars, restaurants, the Pier, Baywalk Utilities: Tenant pays all; Utilities billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Pets: No pets please Parking: Off street, open parking Laundry: On-site coin op Features: Hardwood or tile floors, big closet, newer appliances $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 4th Ave N have any available units?
301 4th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 301 4th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
301 4th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 4th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 4th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 301 4th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 301 4th Ave N offers parking.
Does 301 4th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 4th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 4th Ave N have a pool?
No, 301 4th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 301 4th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 301 4th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 301 4th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 4th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 4th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 4th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.
