301 4th Ave N

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4695130b1 ---- Available now for a move-in within 30 days STUDIO/EFFICIENCY APARTMENT Well-maintained rental property in downtown St Pete Courtyard and grounds are beautifully landscaped with lush, tropical plants Location: Fantastic Downtown location - walk to downtown bars, restaurants, the Pier, Baywalk Utilities: Tenant pays all; Utilities billed using Ratio Utility Billing System Pets: No pets please Parking: Off street, open parking Laundry: On-site coin op Features: Hardwood or tile floors, big closet, newer appliances $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises